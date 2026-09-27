With exactly a month left until Israel's elections, a poll conducted by the Kantar institute for Kan News found that if the elections were held today, the Yashar party would win 23 seats, leading the Likud, which would win 21.

Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid's Together party hits a new polling low, with 11 seats. The Democrats would receive nine seats, and so would Yisrael Beytenu. United Torah Judaism, Shas, Otzma Yehudit, and the Joint List would all win seven seats. The Religious Zionist party would receive six seats, the United Arab List (Ra'am) five, Amcha Israel four, and the Reservists-Economic Party would win four too.

The poll resulted in a tie between the pro-Netanyahu bloc and the anti-Netanyahu bloc, with each receiving 52 seats.

Benny Gantz's Blue and White party, the Tzibur Haharedi Party, and Noam do not pass the electoral threshold.

Asked about the disqualification of non-Zionist Arab parties from the upcoming elections, most respondents expressed support for the move.

55% of respondents supported the disqualification of the Joint List, and 54% supported the disqualification of Ra'am. Among anti-Netanyahu bloc voters, a plurality opposed disqualifying the electoral lists, with 41% opposing the disqualification of the Joint List and 48% opposing the disqualification of Ra'am.