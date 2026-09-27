Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar announced on Sunday that Dutch diplomats operating in Ramallah have been ordered to return their Israeli-issued diplomatic documentation within seven days, in response to measures taken by the Dutch government against Israel.

According to a statement issued by the Israeli Foreign Ministry, the decision follows the implementation last week of Dutch restrictions prohibiting the import and sale of products originating in Judea and Samaria, eastern Jerusalem, and the Golan Heights.

Sa'ar informed the Dutch Embassy in Israel that the diplomatic privileges and immunities granted by Israel to the diplomats in question will expire at the end of the seven-day period.

The Foreign Ministry clarified that the Netherlands may continue representing its interests with the Palestinian Authority, provided its diplomatic personnel operate from Palestinian Authority territory rather than Israeli territory.

The statement also noted that Sa'ar had ordered the removal of the Dutch delegation from the International Support Center for Gaza in Kiryat Gat last month, and confirmed that the decision has since been implemented.

Sa'ar emphasized that Israel would respond to measures directed against it, warning that countries pursuing hostile and unilateral policies toward Israel would diminish their own influence and relevance in the region.

The Foreign Minister also raised concerns about growing antisemitism and incitement in the Netherlands, accusing the Dutch authorities of failing to address the phenomenon adequately. He further argued that the Dutch government's anti-Israel policies were contributing to the atmosphere of hostility.

The diplomatic measures come amid growing tensions surrounding the Dutch boycott, which took effect on September 22.

Dutch news outlet NieuwRechts reported that passengers arriving at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on flights from Israel were being subjected to additional customs inspections following the introduction of the restrictions.

According to an account published by opinion writer Sivan Behr, passengers arriving on an El Al flight from Tel Aviv were directed to undergo baggage checks, including those who had entered the Nothing to Declare lane.

Behr described confrontations between Israeli passengers and customs officials and reported concerns that travelers could face scrutiny over products purchased in Israel, including wine, dates, and olives.

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee also criticized the restrictions, warning that Dutch visitors returning from Israel could face penalties for bringing home souvenirs originating in the affected areas.

The Dutch boycott prohibits the purchase, sale, and import of products originating in Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria, as well as commercial services facilitating such transactions.