For part 1, click here.

For part 2, click here.

In her new series Inner Lights: Jewish Year ( 2026) , Inna re-thinks and expresses the Jewish holidays by means of abstract works with philosophical references to the essence of the meaning of each of the holidays which form an annual circle of Jewish life.

Inna Rogatchi has created many art collections before this on various Jewish themes, ranging from examining artistically Jewish talent and extraordinary destinies ( Night - Day - Night: the Elie Wiesel Special Collection , 2026), Horizon Beyond Horizon, 2016, Shining Souls, Champions of Humanity, 2017, 2018, 2024 ), to artistic reflections on the Holocaust ( Holocaust Album , 2018 - 2025) and the special Hatikvah in Blue and White collection ( 2024) dedicated to the victims and families of the October 7th massacre.

The Presence of the Creator