The Elections Committee approved today (Sunday) the letters requested by the parties and lists competing in the election. Each ballot in Israeli elections is printed with a combination of Hebrew letters, as well as the official name of the party.

Among the prominent lists, “Beyachad" led by Naftali Bennett received the letters רק (Rak, Hebrew for “only"), Gadi Eisenkot’s list received רק “Derekh" (“way"), Likud led by Benjamin Netanyahu will compete with מחל “Machal," and Otzma Yehudit led by Itamar Ben Gvir received ב “B". Bennett had requested the same letter. The Religious Zionist Party led by Bezalel Smotrich and Zehut by Moshe Feiglin will run under ט “Tet."

The Democrats led by Yair Golan received אמת “Emet" (“truth"). Yisrael Beiteinu led by Avigdor Lieberman received ל “L," Blue and White led by Benny Gantz received כן “Ken" (“yes"), UTJ received ג “Gimel," and Shas received שס “Shas."

In one case, the committee decided not to approve the first choice of the list. The “Gan Eden" (“Paradise") party led by Yeshua Yisrael Ben David requested the pair of letters י-ה “Yud-Hey," but the committee rejected the request over concern about harm to the public’s feelings, as this is considered one of the names of God in Judaism. Instead, the letter ה “Hey" was approved for the list.

The UAL received the letters עם “Am" (Nation) on a conditional approval pending a Supreme Court hearing, after the Elections Committee rejected its candidate slate.

The Joint Arab List, which received the letters ודם “Vadam" (And Blood) as well, was also approved at this stage on a conditional basis pending a hearing in the Supreme Court, after the committee rejected the list’s candidates.

The full list of letters, in the order in which the lists were submitted:

“רק" - Yachad led by Naftali Bennett; “דרך" - led by Gadi Eisenkot; “צדק" - Sharshar; “ד" - The Partnership for Everyone; “צף" - The Pirates -; “ך" - Amcha Yisrael led by Ofir Winter; “י" - Yisrael Tehila led by Sharren Haskel; “ה" - Gan Eden led by Yeshua Yisrael Ben David; “קה" - The Voice of Women; “בד" - We Will Succeed Together, a joint Arab-Jewish list led by Avi Sakad.

“ל" - Yisrael Beiteinu led by Avigdor Lieberman; “קץ" - Justice and Law; “נף" - Shema led by Naftali Goldmann; “ב" - Otzma Yehudit led by Ben Gvir; “קך" - the New Order; “די" - The Miluimnikim and the Economic list led by Yoaz Hendel and Yaron Zalicha; “אמת" - The Democrats led by Yair Golan; “עם" - Ra’am; “שס" - Shas.

“זך" - The Haredi Public led by Moti Litner; “פה" - The Israel of the People party; “זץ" - A Covenant for the Redemption of Israel; “נקי" - The Correction; “יק" - The Biblical bloc; “ז" - Betach (“sure") - Social Security ; “בקר" - Orot HaShachar led by Nissim Louk; “נץ" - Personal Security; “נר" - Code Black - a Shield for the Torah World.

“מחל" - Likud; “כן" - Blue and White led by Benny Gantz; “ט" - Religious Zionism led by Bezalel Smotrich and Moshe Feiglin; “צבי" - Achi Movement; “בי" - The Union of Beit Israel; “ק" - Tekumah; “ודם" - The Joint List; “רץ" - The Public, an all-Haredi party led by Shlomo Alboim; “ג" - UTJ; “ני" - Noam led by Avi Maoz.