Simchat Beit Hasho'eva celebrations were held at yeshivas and in communities across Israel, featuring dancing, music, and attended by rabbis, students, alumni, and guests.

From Ashkelon to Samaria, and from Beit Shemesh to Ofakim, footage from the various events captures the festive atmosphere in each community.

At the Ashkelon Hesder Yeshiva, headed by Rabbi Avihu Fishfeder, students gathered for a Simchat Beit Hasho'eva celebration. Dancing and festivities filled the yeshiva as students came together to celebrate Sukkot (the Feast of Tabernacles).

ישיבת ההסדר באשקלון חוגגים צילום: ללא

At the Shavei Shomron Yeshiva, students also celebrated Simchat Beit Hasho'eva in the presence of their dean, Rabbi Yehoshua Schmidt. The students gathered for dancing and festivities as part of the traditional celebration.

ישיבת שבי שומרון צילום: ללא

In Beit Shemesh, the Ahavat Yisrael Yeshiva High School held its own Simchat Beit Hasho'eva celebration. Students danced together, bringing the festive spirit of the Sukkot holiday into the yeshiva.

Photo: Ariel Smith.

בית שמש צילום: ללא

In Ofakim, the Afikei Orot community held a Simchat Beit Hasho'eva celebration attended by Israeli heroes Rabbi Shachar Butzhak and Roi Haim ben Merav. At the event, community members gathered to celebrate the holiday together.

שמחת בית השואבה באופקים צילום: ללא

The festivities continued at a gathering of alumni of the Bnei Akiva Kiryat Herzog Yeshiva, who came together for Simchat Beit Hasho'eva in the sukkah (tabernacle) of their dean, Rabbi Yaakov Gitelman. The gathering reunited former students around the joy of Sukkot and the Simchat Beit Hasho'eva tradition.

שמחת בית השואבה בקריית הרצוג צילום: ללא

Another celebration took place at Horev Yeshiva, attended by Rabbi Shlomo Amar and Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion. Both joined the yeshiva's Simchat Beit Hasho'eva festivities.