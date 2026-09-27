The quality of AI-generated audio depends partly on choosing the right starting material. Seedaudio 1.5 can work from written prompts, reference audio, video, or combinations of these inputs to produce dialogue, voices, music, ambience, and effects. In Dreamina, this flexibility means users do not need the same workflow for every project. A written concept, a voice sample, and a finished video each provide different kinds of guidance.

Start with the question your input must answer

Before uploading anything, identify what is already decided. If only the idea exists, text may be enough. If the sound of a voice or performance matters, reference audio can carry information that words struggle to express. If timing and visible action are fixed, video should guide the generation.

More input is not automatically better. A clear prompt plus one relevant reference often produces a more understandable direction than a folder of unrelated examples. Each file should have a specific role.

Text-to-audio begins with intention

Text is the most flexible starting point because it can describe content and creative direction at the same time. A strong prompt identifies speakers, location, emotion, pacing, music, ambience, effects, and any essential timing.

Instead of requesting “a dramatic café scene," describe what happens: two friends speak quietly in a nearly empty café; one is trying to delay bad news; cups and distant traffic remain subtle; a restrained piano texture begins only after the reveal.

The model can generate multi-character dialogue, emotional expression, music, ambience, and sound effects together. Text-to-audio is useful when exploring a concept, testing alternatives, or creating a scene that has not been recorded. It is less suitable when a specific existing performance or visual edit must be followed exactly.

Reference audio communicates performance

Written adjectives such as warm, nervous, formal, or energetic are open to interpretation. A reference recording can demonstrate accent, tone, rhythm, speed, emotion, and non-speech behavior more directly.

Choose a reference with one clear subject, minimal background noise, and the qualities you actually want to preserve. Do not use a dramatic sample to guide a calm instructional voice and expect the system to ignore the performance. If only pacing matters, state that the new output should follow the rhythm without copying other traits.

Audio-to-audio generation can selectively copy, modify, or expand characteristics from a reference. This makes it useful for keeping a recurring voice recognizable while changing emotion or context. The model supports multiple reference audios, allowing several voices or sound directions in a more complex project.

Reference audio creates responsibilities. Use only material you own or are authorized to use. Do not imitate a real person in a deceptive way, and disclose synthetic voices when the context requires it.

Video provides action and timing

A video contains information that a text prompt may miss: when a hand moves, how quickly a character turns, where a cut occurs, and how the energy changes across a sequence. Video-to-audio generation can use that visual context to create dubbing, music, ambience, and effects that correspond to the footage.

This does not remove the need for written direction. The model may see a door close but cannot know whether the moment should feel ordinary, comic, or threatening without context. Add the story purpose, identify important actions, and explain what should remain subtle.

Video is the strongest starting point when the edit is largely locked. If the timing is still changing, generating detailed audio too early creates avoidable rework. Use a rough sound direction during editing, then create precise cues after major cuts are stable.

Combine inputs when one source is incomplete

Text, audio, and video solve different problems. A combined workflow can use video for timing, text for intention, and reference audio for voice direction. This is especially useful when the visual edit exists but the desired performance has a specific tone.

A combined request might include a video of a product demonstration, a short approved narration sample, and text instructions that identify product names, cue times, and the desired music level. The sources should reinforce rather than contradict one another.

When inputs conflict, decide which one has priority. If the reference voice is slow but the video allows only a short line, either rewrite the line or change the edit. Asking the model to preserve both impossible constraints will usually produce a compromised result.

Use timestamps for decisions that must be exact

Natural-language timing such as “after a moment" may be enough for exploration. Final audio often needs more precision. Complex timestamp control can specify when dialogue, effects, ambience changes, and music transitions occur.

Create a cue list with time, track, event, and purpose. The purpose matters because it explains whether an effect confirms an action, creates anticipation, or bridges a cut. If a cue has no purpose, it may not be needed.

Precise timing is especially important with multi-character scenes and longer dubbing. It reduces guesswork, but every result should still be checked against the actual frame and spoken rhythm.

Keep tracks separate when revision is likely

Seedaudio 1.5 can generate separate tracks for dialogue, music, environmental ambience, and sound effects. This structure is valuable when stakeholders may change a line, when several aspect ratios require different timing, or when music levels need local adjustment.

A complete mixed output is convenient for previewing an idea. Separate tracks are better for finishing. They allow a user to replace one voice, shorten a music tail, or remove an effect without regenerating the entire soundscape.

Decide the needed deliverable before generation. If the audio will move into an editor, request organized tracks and consistent naming. If it is only a concept test, a unified preview may be sufficient.

Plan longer generations in sections

The model supports longer-form audio generation for substantial scenes, podcast segments, audiobook passages, and extended demonstrations. Greater duration does not eliminate the need for structure.

Divide the script into meaningful sections, mark transitions, and keep continuity notes for voices, room tone, and music. Long unbroken prompts can bury important instructions. A scene map makes priorities visible.

If a project uses several references, label them by function: narrator tone, second character, environment, effect style, or musical palette. Clear roles reduce ambiguity.

Choose the simplest sufficient route

Use text when the idea is open and needs creative exploration. Use audio when performance identity is central. Use video when action, pacing, and cuts determine the soundtrack. Combine them only when each source contributes necessary information.

Then review the output according to the input. For text, ask whether the scene matches the written intention. For reference audio, check which characteristics were preserved and whether consent is documented. For video, inspect synchronization and scene interpretation.

Multilingual audio support expands the possible outputs, but translated scripts still require fluent review and retiming. Input flexibility does not replace cultural judgment.

The most effective starting point is not the most technically complex one. It is the source that removes the project’s biggest uncertainty. By choosing inputs deliberately, users can spend less time correcting contradictions and more time refining the audio that the final piece actually needs.