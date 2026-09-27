New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has once again called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a "war criminal" and an "architect of a horrific genocide." He again demanded that an International Criminal Court warrant be honored when the Prime Minister arrived in New York for the United Nations.

That is not moral leadership - it is a sick and selective performance. And the word the Mayor leans on the hardest - "genocide" - is a lie.

Words have meanings. Genocide means the attempt to destroy an entire people. You do not get to stretch that word until it covers every war in which civilians die. That is every war.

Last week, even Bill Maher, no conservative, said what too many still will not: "Gaza equals genocide is a lie, an easily provable lie." He was right. Hamas-run authorities put the death toll in Gaza at about 73,000. That is a tragedy. It is also about three percent of Gaza’s population. But the death of three percent of the Gaza population (including Hamas terrorist combatants) is not the destruction of a people. Three million Jews lived in Nazi-occupied Poland before the Holocaust. After the Shoah, forty-five thousand remained. That is genocide. Treating Gaza and Nazi-occupied Poland as the same is not truth. It is propaganda.

A government trying to wipe out a people does not run tens of thousands of aid trucks into the territory. Israel has. A government trying to wipe out a people does not facilitate tens of thousands of patients leaving for treatment abroad. Israel has. A government trying to wipe out a people does not drop warnings (forfeiting the element of surprise), open corridors, and surgically fight an enemy that hides under hospitals, schools, and apartment blocks so as to minimize civilian casualties. That is how Israel has prosecuted this war.

Hamas turned Gaza into a fortress after Israel withdrew every settler and soldier in 2005. Hamas started this war on October 7 by massacring Israelis and taking hostages. Hamas then used Palestinian civilians as shields and treated their deaths as a political weapon. Israel is a democracy fighting a terrorist army embedded in a city. That is a war. It is not Auschwitz with better public relations.

The Mayor knows the difference, but says "genocide" anyway. That word is not analysis. It is a permission slip - a permission slip to hate Jews. We have seen this firsthand in New York: assaults, vandalized synagogues, Jewish students hunted on campuses, and a Mayor who loves to repeat the slander while Jewish New Yorkers have to live with the consequences.

This is the same Mayor whose International Affairs Commissioner scheduled a meeting with Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations. City Hall called it an "error." The Mayor said he did not know, and the State Department had to intervene to stop it. An administration that finds the time and is willing to sit with the representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran has no standing to lecture anyone about war crimes.

Look at the record the Mayor refuses to see.

In January of this year, Iran’s regime opened fire on its own people. Iran Human Rights has now named more than 4,200 verified dead from that crackdown alone, including at least 420 women and 281 children. Other monitors documented thousands more. Most of those killings were concentrated in a two-day slaughter. The regime then went back to the gallows. Iran executed at least 1,639 people in 2025, the highest total since 1989, including 48 women. In the first eight months of 2026, it hanged hundreds more: protesters, women, Baluch, Kurds, and other minorities. This is a government that shoots unarmed demonstrators, hangs women, and treats ethnic and religious minorities as enemies of the state. Those officials will be in New York this week. The Mayor has not called them war criminals. He has not called their massacre a genocide. He tried to meet their ambassador.

That is hypocrisy, clear and simple.

The Mayor diverts the world’s attention from the actual human-rights violators gathering at the United Nations. Again, this is a regime that massacred its own people this year, that executes women and minorities as policy, that funds and arms the terrorists who butchered Jews. But Mamdani instead aims the spotlight at the leader of the only democracy in the region, a country that was attacked and that has a right to defend itself. He says Netanyahu is unwelcome in New York. He does not say that about the representatives of Tehran. He cheapens the word genocide so it can be used as a club against Jews, then poses as a champion of humanity.

New York is home to the largest Jewish community outside Israel. Real leadership would defend that community, tell the truth about October 7, tell the truth about Hamas, and tell the truth about Iran. Instead, the Mayor repeats a blood libel in modern dress and demands the arrest of the Prime Minister of Israel.

Mayor Mamdani, drop the theater. Stop calling a war of self-defense a genocide.

If you want to talk about mass murder at the UN, start with the regime that slaughtered its own people in January and hangs them still. Start with the sponsors of Hamas. Stop using New York’s stage to isolate the Jewish state and distract from the real oppressors sitting in the same hall.

Better yet - reveal to all the open secret that you support and embrace globalizing the intifada against Jews.