An investigation by the British newspaper The Times has revealed that a man who previously served as a bodyguard for Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was granted British citizenship after moving to the UK - and was later arrested on suspicion of involvement in a plot to carry out attacks against Jews in Europe.

The man’s identity cannot be disclosed in Britain for legal reasons, and he is referred to in the report as “Mr X." According to The Times, after settling in Britain he worked as an IT consultant and eventually obtained British citizenship.

The investigation reports that the man was arrested as part of an inquiry into a cell suspected of planning antisemitic attacks in Europe in retaliation for the war in the Gaza Strip.

According to the report, intelligence about the alleged plot was provided to authorities by Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency.

The case has raised questions in Britain over the vetting carried out before citizenship was granted, given the man’s reported past and his ties to senior Hamas figures.