The Israel Allies Foundation (IAF) has announced its 2026 list of Israel’s Top 50 Christian Allies, naming the late Joni Lamb, co-founder and former president of Daystar Television Network, as the top Christian ally of Israel for the year.

The annual list, released in conjunction with the Feast of Tabernacles, or Sukkot, recognizes pastors, ministry leaders, and advocates for their public support for Israel, humanitarian efforts, and spiritual solidarity with the Jewish state.

Lamb, who was named to the list posthumously following her passing in May 2026, used Daystar’s global platform and the Daystar House of Hope Israel initiative to provide aid to Holocaust survivors and mobilize prayer and practical support for Israel. In 2024, she received the Israel Allies Award in recognition of her support for Israel following the October 7th massacre.

Paula White-Cain, who leads the White House Faith Office and serves as a longtime spiritual advisor to US President Donald Trump, was ranked second. According to the IAF, White-Cain has emphasized Jerusalem’s significance in the Judeo-Christian faith and mobilized tens of thousands of faith leaders through the National Faith Advisory Board. She is the only individual to have been ranked first on the list more than once since the ranking was launched.

“In a time when support for Israel is often tested, these Christian leaders have chosen clarity, courage, and conviction," said Josh Reinstein, President of the Israel Allies Foundation. “They lead not just in words alone, but by faithful action. Their example strengthens the bridge between our communities and advances the cause of faith-based diplomacy."

The Israel Allies Foundation said the complete 2026 list includes pastors, broadcasters, organizational leaders, and other public figures from around the world whose activities have helped strengthen ties between Christian communities and the State of Israel.

Among those included on this year’s list are Pastor Larry Huch, political commentator Scott Jennings, Erika Kirk, and soccer star Lionel Messi.