A 14-year-old Israeli boy was killed Friday morning when a drone struck a residential building in Kyiv during a Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital.

His mother was also injured and is currently hospitalized.

Israel’s consul in Kyiv and the Foreign Ministry’s Department for Israelis in Distress Abroad immediately began handling the case after receiving the report.

The Foreign Ministry said its representatives remain in constant contact with the boy’s family and are providing them with all necessary assistance.