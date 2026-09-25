Staff Sgt. (res.) Ofek Moalem, who was killed yesterday in Gaza when an IDF drone exploded, was the kind of person who never stood on the sidelines, his close friend recalled as he made his way to Moalem’s funeral.

The two had been close friends since they were 10. Over the years, Roi Almuznino watched Moalem distinguish himself at school, in the military and later while earning his undergraduate degree.

“He was a truly exceptional person," Almuznino told Kan News. “A good person who was always helping everyone, always the first to volunteer."

Moalem was killed alongside Staff Sgt. (res.) Nadav Kali when an armed IDF drone exploded inside a military outpost in northern Gaza.

According to the IDF’s initial investigation, the soldiers had operated two armed drones over the previous 24 hours. The first mission was completed successfully. During the second flight, however, the drone fell inside the outpost for reasons that remain under investigation.

The soldiers approached the drone and apparently touched it. It then exploded.

Both were critically wounded and received treatment at the scene before being evacuated to Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon, where their deaths were pronounced.

For Almuznino, Moalem’s decision to continue serving in the reserves after completing his mandatory service was no surprise.

“Ofek always wanted to do more," he said. “He really stood out in everything he did - at school, in the army, and during his undergraduate studies."

Mualem enlisted before all of their friends. “He didn’t like sitting on the sidelines," Almuznino recalled. “He was a fighter and a team commander."

Moalem was discharged from regular service two years ago, but immediately continued serving in the reserves. After his first reserve deployment, he advanced to a command position.

“Immediately after his first round of reserve duty, he became a commander, for exactly those reasons," Almuznino said.

Moalem also had extensive experience with drones. During his regular service, he served in northern Israel, and toward the end of his service, he was responsible for numerous drones. His friend said Moalem had completed specialized drone training and was highly knowledgeable in the field.

“I don’t know all the details, but I know he took a drone course and really knew the material," he said.

Now, Almuznino is left trying to absorb the loss of a friend he had known for most of his life.

“This is devastating news. It’s impossible to process, and there’s really no way to accept it," he said. “I wish I were the only person in the country going through this right now, but I know there are thousands of people my age going through the same thing."