Tucker Carlson pushes back against criticism over his extensive focus on Jews.

The influential former Fox News commentator, who has since launched his own independent media company and emerged as a prominent voice in anti-Israel discourse - and, according to his critics, antisemitic rhetoric - directly addressed the criticism this week, denying that he focuses on the subject to an unusual degree.

“I am in no way obsessed with Jews," Carlson said on one of his programs this week.

But the statement prompted Nathan Livingston, who tracks Carlson’s broadcasts, to conduct a numerical analysis that he says exposes a contradiction. Livingston set out to examine just how prominently Jews feature in Carlson’s commentary by counting the number of times the words “Jew" or “Jews" were mentioned over the past 12 months.

According to Livingston, the total came to 1,546 mentions in a single year.

The figure is now at the center of criticism of Carlson’s statement, after he categorically rejected the claim this week that he is “obsessed" with Jews.