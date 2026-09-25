October 7 has become a day of pain, remembrance, and prayer for all of us.

On that very date, Yael will stand beneath the chuppah and begin building her new home. But in that deeply emotional moment, someone who should have been walking beside her will be missing.

Yael's father passed away several years ago after a long and painful battle with illness. Since then, her mother has raised five children alone, with tremendous devotion and a daily struggle to make ends meet.

>> Help Yael build her home

Now, as the wedding approaches, financial worry threatens to overshadow the joy. How do you bring a bride to the chuppah with no financial safety net, and how does a young couple begin married life without falling into debt?

We cannot bring Yael's father back. But we can be the support she needs on this day.

>> Give Yael and her groom a real start

$180 helps with the bride's basic wedding expenses

$360 helps provide essential items for their new home

$1,800 provides meaningful support toward rent and a stable start for the young couple

Together, we can turn this painful date into a moment of kindness, hope, and a new beginning.

>> Stand with Yael before her chuppah