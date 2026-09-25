Rav Reuven Taragin is the Dean of Overseas Students at Yeshivat Hakotel and the Educational Director of World Mizrachi and the RZA. His new book, Essentials of Judaism, is available at rabbireuventaragin.com.

Z’man Simchateinu

Although the mitzvah of simcha applies to all the Yamim Tovim, only Sukkot is specifically designated as “z'man simchateinu - the time of our joy." Of the four instances where the term simcha appears in relation to the Yamim Tovim, three refer to Sukkot. What accounts for this elevated level of simcha?

The simplest explanation is that Sukkot, also known as Chag Ha’Asif, the harvest festival, marks the celebration of a successful harvest.

Before Hashem

While many cultures observe harvest celebrations, Sukkot is distinct in its focus on the Beit Hamikdash. We celebrate “before" Hashem, recognizing Him as the source of our success. Similar to the mitzvah of bikkurim, Sukkot involves using harvested produce to praise and thank Hashem for our achievements. As we sit in the Sukkah, we recall Hashem’s care for us in the desert and acknowledge His ongoing providence.

Simchat Beit Hasho’eivah - Celebrating the Water Libation

Central to the joy experienced in the Beit Hamikdash was the Simchat Beit Hasho’eivah, the “Water Libation Celebration." Each night of Sukkot, Kohanim drew water from the Shiloach spring and poured it onto the Mizbei’ach the following morning. Chazal observe that anyone who did not witness the joy of this ceremony “never saw joy in his entire life."

Given that this ritual is not explicitly mentioned in the Torah, its centrality to the Sukkot celebration warrants examination. Pouring water, at first glance, seems to offer little reason for celebration. In fact, understanding the context of the ceremony makes it even more difficult to understand: Sukkot occurs at the end of the summer, when water sources are at their lowest. The water libation ceremony thus serves as a national prayer, beseeching Hashem for abundant water in the coming year. What, then, explains the extraordinary joy associated with this ceremony?

Celebrating Confidence

The Simchat Beit Hashoei’vah reveals a deeper dimension of simcha. Our rejoicing arises not only from a successful harvest but also from the recognition that Hashem cares for and sustains us. While others may celebrate their achievements without assurance of future success, we understand that our prosperity reflects the strength of our relationship with Hashem, fostering confidence that it will continue.

Pouring our final, precious drops of water onto the Mikdash’s Mizbei’ach emulates Eliyahu Hanavi's actions at Har HaCarmel. He poured four large jugs of the last remaining water, following years of drought, onto the Mizbei’ach as a demonstration of his confidence in Hashem’s mercy.

The water libation ceremony embodies this same confidence, demonstrated both by pouring out our remaining water and by wholehearted celebration. We reflect on the past year’s successes, recognize their divine source, offer thanks and praise to Hashem, and express faith and optimism for the future.

Just as Eliyahu HaNavi’s actions and prayers at Har HaCarmel were answered with rain, our celebration and demonstration of faith make us worthy of receiving rain and Hashem’s additional blessings.

True Simcha

The successful harvest offers a further, more profound reason for celebration: It signifies Hashem’s favor toward us. His blessings remind us of His affection, and His assistance reflects His satisfaction with us.

While we celebrate our blessings, the most significant aspect is what they reveal about our relationship with Hashem. As Rav Shimshon Raphael Hirsch states: “The main celebration lies in the fact that everything we have is Hashem’s blessing and that Hashem cares for us. This feeling, of Hashem’s affection for us, is the purest form of simcha in our lives and existence."

The Midrash sees this as the meaning of the word “bo" in the pasuk Hallel uses to describe our Yom Tov festivities: “This is the day Hashem created, we rejoice and celebrate bo." The word “bo" can be understood as referring to the day or to Hashem Himself. The Midrash explains that both meanings are intended: We are meant to use the former to appreciate and celebrate the latter. The occasion for our celebration is the day and the success it commemorates, but the ultimate goal is to use them to celebrate our relationship with Hashem.

True simcha is found in recognizing what is genuinely meaningful in our lives. The Chida similarly describes the simcha of sitting in the sukkah: “When we see the sukkah and remember that we are transient in this world, we can celebrate the fact that we ignore the advice of our yetzer [hara] to focus on the meaninglessness of our world."

Celebrating Hashem’s Happiness

The Sefat Emet introduces an even higher level of simcha, explaining that ideally, our celebration should focus not only on the significance of Hashem’s blessings for us but, more importantly, on what they represent for Him. Our attention should be directed toward Hashem’s happiness rather than our own.

As beings created to serve Hashem and fulfill the objectives He establishes for us, our ultimate success is measured by the nachat we bring Him. His blessings indicate that we are achieving this purpose. This is the true cause for celebration: Our happiness should stem from His happiness.

During this Chag Sukkot, we should recognize that our blessings originate from Hashem and celebrate the many dimensions of their significance.