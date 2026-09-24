Elor Azaria's criminal record was officially erased on Thursday after Minister of Defense Israel Katz signed the document approving President Isaac Herzog's decision.

This finalizes the measure that President Herzog announced last week, when he decided to grant Azaria's request to shorten the period during which his criminal record will remain on file.

Azaria was convicted and jailed for killing a terrorist who had been neutralized. The President's Residence explained last week that the decision was made after considering the full circumstances of the case and in the spirit of the Days of Mercy and Forgiveness.

“After many years in which Azaria bore the consequences of his actions, the President believes that the totality of the circumstances, the passage of time and the remorse he expressed justify allowing him to begin a new chapter in his life. This decision was also made in the spirit of these days and out of a belief in the importance of rehabilitation, reconciliation and the ability to move forward," the President’s Residence stated.

It added that the decision took into account the fact that Azaria had served his sentence, the statute of limitations on the offenses had expired, his personal and family circumstances had changed, and he wished to remove barriers to employment.

According to the President’s Residence, Azaria wrote in his request that he respects the IDF’s values and that, as a father of two, he now seeks to raise his children in accordance with them. It also noted that in an earlier appeal to President Reuven Rivlin, Azaria stated: “Considering the incident solely in hindsight, the shooting was an operational error, and in retrospect, I would not have carried it out."

Herzog clarified that expunging the criminal record does not alter the legal proceedings conducted in Azaria’s case. “The institution of clemency is an act of mercy. It is not an appellate court," a statement issued on his behalf said.

Katz, who recommended that the President immediately shorten the period during which the criminal record would remain in effect, welcomed the decision last week.

“On the eve of Yom Kippur, this is a correct, humane and appropriate decision that reflects the spirit of forgiveness and the possibility of beginning a new chapter," he said.

“After a decade, after serving his sentence and paying a heavy personal and family price, the time has come to allow him to leave the past behind, rebuild his life and shape his future."

The expungement of Azaria’s criminal record took final effect on Thursday after the Defense Minister signed the countersignature.