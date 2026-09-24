Ahead of Sukkot, a woman in her 60s was building a sukkah outside her home in Netanya when a metal pole fell and struck her on the head. A family friend who was helping with the construction immediately called Magen David Adom’s (MDA) 101 emergency dispatch center, which sent first responders and an ambulance to the scene.

MDA EMTs and first responders Nachman Levy and Netanel Peretz, senior EMT Ben El Amira from MDA’s motorcycle unit, and an ambulance crew led by EMT Shmuel Mami arrived. The crew quickly assessed the woman’s condition and provided initial medical treatment. But their assistance did not end there. After determining that she was in stable condition and did not require urgent evacuation to the hospital, the team decided to help her finish building her sukkah.

“I was fully conscious when the MDA team arrived and explained exactly what had happened," the woman recalled. “While they were examining me and providing treatment, they asked where the sukkah I had started building was. I thought they wanted to see which metal pole had hit me, but then I realized they were actually finishing my sukkah for me!"

Ben El Amira, a senior EMT with MDA’s Sharon region who was the first to arrive on his yellow emergency motorcycle, explained: “After examining her and providing medical treatment, we determined that her condition was stable and that she did not need to be rushed to the hospital. We wanted to do something special for her ahead of the holiday, so we decided to finish building her sukkah."

Overwhelmed by the gesture, the woman expressed her gratitude: “I have no words. These are incredible people who came to perform one mitzvah by providing medical care and ended up performing another by building my sukkah. I was so moved that I didn’t know how to thank them. You brought me so much joy and helped me tremendously. Wishing everyone a happy and safe holiday!"