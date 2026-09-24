Baruch Neria, a nine-year-old boy from Pardes Hana, was pronounced dead on Thursday at Rambam Hospital after he contracted a "brain-eating" Naegleria fowleri amoeba while swimming at Kursi Beach in the Sea of Galilee.

The epidemiological investigation found that the child, who was hospitalized three weeks ago, swam at Kursi Beach on the Sea of Galilee six days before his hospitalization.

The Ministry of Health noted that this is a very rare disease with a high mortality rate. Around the world, only 500 cases have been recorded, with two cases in the past year in the United States, and three in Israel in recent years.

The amoeba is a microscopic organism found mainly in warm freshwater. In extremely rare cases, it enters the central nervous system and causes a severe infection.

Infection occurs when water containing the amoeba enters through the nose, allowing it to reach the brain. The Health Ministry clarified that it cannot be contracted by drinking water and does not spread from person to person.