“My biggest fear is that the neighbors will notice that our Sukkah doesn't smell like food…" 💔

“No meat. No fish. Not even a hot dish. I’m afraid they’ll pity us and say it’s because we don’t have a father." 😔

Behind these heartbreaking words are widows and orphaned children who struggle financially throughout the year. But when the High Holidays arrive, the expenses can become overwhelming.

That’s why, before the High Holidays, Child’s Smile Association organizes special “Fill the Cart" days.

Widows come with their children, fill their carts with the groceries and essentials they need for the holidays - and the association pays for everything at the checkout. ❤️

So these families can enter the holidays with a full table, dignity, and a little more peace of mind.

🛒 Help Us Fill More Carts

Your donation can turn an empty cart into a full one - and bring light to a home of orphans.

https://shutaf.im/chiyochoshelyeled/841248?lang=en&cur=USD

Child’s Smile Association - Israel

Reg. No. 580443406

📞 +972-54-7770708

✉️ mendi@yetomim.co.il