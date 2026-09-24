During Chol Hamoed צילום: ללא

The Religious Zionist has developed a special app ahead of the holiday that brings all of the activities together in one place. The system offers eight different routes throughout Judea and Samaria, including the southern Hebron Hills, Gush Etzion, Samaria, and Binyamin. After a short registration process, visitors receive an SMS containing a direct link, precise GPS locations, and clear directions.

Visitors who choose one of the designated routes will be able to enjoy the beautiful landscapes while meeting farmers and residents who work the land every day, visiting agricultural areas and seeing the ongoing construction.

The Religious Zionist Party invites you to join thousands of Israelis from across the country to tour dozens of farms and new communities throughout Judea and Samaria during Chol HaMoed Sukkot, offering visitors a firsthand experience of the "settlement revolution" of the last few years.

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A selection of agricultural farms will host festive holiday activities throughout Chol HaMoed, including giant inflatables for children, performances by children’s entertainers and musicians, shows, agricultural arts-and-crafts workshops, kosher food stands, coffee carts, and spacious kosher sukkot for visitors.

Click here to see the settlement revolution on our website>>>

In addition, each stop offers visitors the opportunity to watch a short video, solve family-oriented outdoor riddles, and collect digital coins throughout the tour.

The routes are accessible by standard family vehicles. All activities, event centers, and tour routes were coordinated with the Israel Defense Forces, Israel Police, Border Police, and security and rescue authorities to facilitate a safe experience for families.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said: “We invite all Israelis, from the north, south and center, to come during Chol HaMoed Sukkot, from Sunday through Thursday, and see with your own eyes the settlement revolution we are leading in Judea and Samaria. A revolution of Zionism, of values, of love for the Land, and of better security for the entire country."

“Judea and Samaria are the buffer zones protecting all of Israel’s population centers, from Beersheba in the south to Afula in the north. Come see the people and the land, the pioneers who are leading this revolution. Come see what your home looks like in Judea and Samaria. Feel the security that these communities provide for you, your families and your children."

“We are waiting for you with information and guidance centers spread throughout Judea and Samaria. You will be able to scan the barcode and choose the route you want. I promise you will not forget this tour. I will meet you there throughout Chol HaMoed. You are warmly invited."

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