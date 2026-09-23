President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday addressed international criticism of Israel, warning world leaders gathered at the UN General Assembly not to “erase October 7th from the story."

Speaking at the annual memorial ceremony for the IDF Armored Corps, Herzog opened his remarks with a prayer for the speedy recovery of reservist Neria Leiter, who was wounded in a terror attack earlier Wednesday.

Turning to criticism of Israel by world leaders at the UN General Assembly, Herzog said: “As leaders from around the world gather at the UN General Assembly, and some of them attack Israel, it is important that we remind everyone: no one will ever be able to erase the truth."

“The truth that led us into this war of defense, which we are still fighting. The world has no right to erase October 7th from the story," he added.

Herzog called on world leaders not to apply standards to Israel that they would not apply to their own countries.

“Do not lose your moral compass, and do not demand of Israel what you would not demand of your own countries. Israel always seeks peace, but we will never accept terror: not from Gaza, not from Judea and Samaria, not from Lebanon, and not from Iran."

The President also criticized what he described as a disparity between the criticism directed at Israel and the attention given to its enemies.

“There is something intolerable about the gap between the ease with which some rush to condemn and attack Israel, and the speed with which they forget the jihadist enemies we are standing against," Herzog said.