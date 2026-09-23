The IDF Deputy Chief of Staff will investigate a brigadier general in the military after complaints of conflict of interest and the delivery of classified information to an unauthorized party, among other allegations, were lodged against him in recent months, Kan News reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, the Military Prosecution decided to launch the investigation. After the investigation concludes, it will be decided whether to take measures against the officer, and if so, which.

The affair began with a detailed complaint filed by a major, commander, and combat soldier. According to the complaint, behind the brigadier general's alleged actions was a personal relationship that led him to allegedly commit a series of severe acts.

In early May, the major submitted a detailed written report to his commanders. The report was later forwarded to senior IDF officials, prompting an investigation by the Military Police’s central unit for special investigations.

The investigation examined allegations of conflicts of interest, exceeding authority, and abuse of office. Suspected information security violations and conduct unbecoming of an officer of his position and rank were also reviewed.

Testimonies were collected and various materials were gathered during the investigation. Following a decision by the Military Prosecution, the matter will now be transferred to a command-level inquiry led by the Deputy Chief of Staff.