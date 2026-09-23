Argentine President Javier Milei made a special stop at a Jewish school in New York on Tuesday, visiting Yeshiva Darchei Torah in Far Rockaway, Queens, during his trip to the United States for the United Nations General Assembly.

Javier Milei DANCING at Yeshivas Darchei Torah singing Am Yisrael Chai.

Milei, a vocal supporter of Israel and the Jewish community, was presented with the school’s “Lover of Israel" award during the visit. Argentine government officials said the award recognized his support for the Jewish people and Israel. The Argentine president also addressed students at the Orthodox Jewish institution, delivering his remarks in Spanish.

Footage released by Milei’s office showed the president dancing with students as he left the school, in a festive scene that quickly drew attention online. The visit came as Milei was in New York for the 81st United Nations General Assembly. His schedule includes meetings with American officials and other figures, followed by an address to the General Assembly.

Milei has made closer relations with Israel and support for the Jewish community a prominent part of his foreign policy since taking office. His government has also sought to strengthen Argentina’s ties with Israel and maintain close relations with Jewish leaders and organizations.