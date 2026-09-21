Demographics is this force that counts heads, issues passports, fills ballot boxes, renames festivals and even changes the color of political majorities from Sweden to Germany.

The right in power in Sweden has governed well - very well, in fact.

Swedish streets, for the first time after ten years of neglect, have stopped resembling a battlefield.

The war between migrant gangs has eased.

Police recorded 158 shootings in 2025 - still many, but also the lowest figure since comparable statistics have existed (2017) and down from 296 in 2024, with 39 in the first half of 2026 against 205 in the same period of 2022.

The Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention counted 84 cases of lethal violence in 2025, the lowest since 2012.

Yet after four years of excellent management of the country, the governing coalition still lost its parliamentary majority.

The left-wing opposition has just won by 30,000 votes. At the time of writing, the red-green parties hold 176 seats against 173 for the right-wing bloc.

It is not yet known which government will be formed, but whatever happens the elections have already highlighted a fact that concerns everyone, as Swedish journalist Fredrik Kärrholm explains in The Spectator:

“Immigration is reshaping politics."

In Sweden’s 2022 elections, 15 percent of those entitled to vote were born abroad. This year, 18 percent. Turnout rose in neighborhoods with a strong immigrant presence, while it fell nationally.

And in an election decided by a few tens of thousands of votes, that matters.

7 out of 10 migrants voted for one of the left-wing parties.

A Novus poll before the elections found that among Muslims, 85 percent intended to vote for the Social Democrats or the Left Party.

More than one voter in six today was born outside Sweden: 1.33 million out of 7.78 million resident citizens of voting age.

In two decades Sweden has caught up with the United States as a world leader in terms of multi-ethnic population -- but with everything that entails in the Swedish case, a case of having large numbers of people from cultures less compatible with the West.

The “new Swedes" are not Mexican Catholics, but Somali Salafists.

These figures produce a country in which the ceiling of each political bloc is set as much by demographics as by politics.

In some Swedish neighborhoods with large immigrant communities the results are already striking.

In Rosengård, a large area of Malmö, the Social Democrats and the Left Party together obtained 95.2 percent of the vote! - a result that would have impressed even Saddam and Ceaușescu.

The left breaks through in Rinkeby, Stockholm’s neighborhood with the highest immigration rate, known as “Little Mogadishu" (Somalis are the majority), where 95 percent of the population comes from abroad: Somalia, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Ethiopia, Turkey, Bosnia…

These figures give new weight to the warning issued by Sweden Democrats leader Jimmie Åkesson during the last leaders’ debate broadcast by SVT: “These could be the first elections in Sweden in which the Muslim immigration we have had will determine the outcome of the parliamentary vote."

The Social Democrats understood this in time.

In the last center-right legislature, 200,000 people obtained Swedish citizenship. The majority of those who obtained citizenship come from non-European countries.

With a 30,000-vote difference between the two camps, demographic changes of this kind decide a national vote.

The strategy was developed in 2011 by Terra Nova, a think tank close to the French Socialist Party, which published a report recommending saying “goodbye" to workers and employees in order to address a new electoral majority with the goal of conquering power. 82 pages soberly titled: “Left: which electoral majority?" To win, the left had to turn to a new urban electorate composed of “young people," “minorities from working-class neighborhoods" and “women": all united by “progressive values."

With Socialist Mitterrand no more than 500,000 Muslims voted. Today 5 million vote (the Muslim population in France has reached 10 million!).

With that coalition, Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s left is aiming for the second round of the 2027 presidential election.

In Berlin, the extreme anti-Israel Left of Die Linke just won and the German capital will have his first Muslim mayor, the very “progressive" Elif Eralp.

On the streets of Berlin-where no Jew can safely walk if they are recognizable as such-left-wing candidates, fully embracing an anti-Israel stance, campaigned in Arabic to win votes by promising to work in Parliament against the Jewish state.

Hatred of Jews, anti-capitalism, Islamism, and contempt for freedom will be the pillars of the future Berlin woke caliphate.

Rosengård, decisive in the Swedish elections, has only a beautiful name: “the rose garden."

This is where Zlatan Ibrahimović was born; the new police station is fortified because the old building was riddled with bullets; the main school was closed because of social tension; and the UPS delivery service refuses to operate.

A no-go zone. There are a thousand of them in Europe.

Petter Ljunggren, a journalist who wanted to test Jewish life in Sweden, put on a kippah and a Star of David before entering Rosengård. But he had to flee: he would not have come out alive.

Mamma mia!