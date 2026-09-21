US President Donald Trump halted a planned American strike against Houthi targets in Yemen, the New York Times reported Monday evening.

According to the report, Trump deliberated for approximately two weeks over whether to order the US military to launch an attack against the Houthis. During the discussions, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman urged him to intervene.

At one point, Trump decided to move forward with the operation and instructed the Pentagon to prepare to carry out airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.

However, yesterday the President changed his mind once again and decided to cancel the planned strikes for the time being.