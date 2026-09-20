New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump at Gracie Mansion on Monday, his office announced Sunday, ahead of the annual United Nations General Assembly.

A spokesperson for Mamdani said the meeting will “focus on issues affecting New York City and New Yorkers."

Monday’s meeting will be the third face-to-face encounter between Mamdani and Trump. Their first meeting took place in the Oval Office in November 2025, shortly after Mamdani won the mayoral election, and they met again in February.

During their first encounter, Trump spoke positively about Mamdani despite having called him a “communist" during the campaign. The two discussed issues including real estate, zoning regulations and efforts to lower electricity costs.

After their second meeting, Mamdani posted on social media, “I had a productive meeting with President Trump this afternoon," alongside a photograph of the two men in the Oval Office.

The latest meeting comes just days before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is due to address the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday. Mamdani has been a vocal critic of the Israeli government and said in a July interview with The New York Times that he would explore options for enforcing the International Criminal Court arrest warrant against Netanyahu.

Mamdani later acknowledged in a video that the mayor of New York does not have the legal authority to enforce an ICC warrant, and called on federal authorities to take action instead.

This past week, Mamdani also said he would not personally participate in demonstrations expected during Netanyahu’s visit.

“I do not have any plans to attend any protest at the UN General Assembly," he said, adding, “To New Yorkers, I have never encouraged them to protest. What I have always told them is that they have the right to do so in the city."

Mamdani, New York’s first Muslim mayor, previously faced criticism from Jewish and Israeli organizations over his comments concerning demonstrations against Netanyahu. In July, when asked about planned protests, he said: “If anyone feels a level of frustration or opposition, protest is something that we will always respect. I leave it to New Yorkers themselves to make that decision."

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Yom Kippur in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)