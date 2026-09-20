Gil Halel, 44, married and a father of three, died today (Sunday) after drowning during a family trip in Slovenia.

The incident occurred while Halel was on vacation with his family, and the circumstances of the drowning are currently being investigated.

The Foreign Ministry was updated with details of the case. The Department for Israelis Abroad and the Israeli representation in the area are accompanying the family and assisting with arrangements for transferring his coffin for burial in Israel.

In his kibbutz, the community announced the death with deep sorrow and said: "Gil was born and raised in moshav Michmoret, moved to Kibbutz Yizra’el following his marriage to a local woman and built his home there. The kibbutz members received the news with shock and pain, and are offering support to the extended family, and all members of the kibbutz."