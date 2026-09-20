HaRav Dov Begon is Head of Yeshivat Machon Meir.

In the Mussaf prayer of Yom Kippur, we recall the service of the Kohen Gadol in the Holy Temple, whose climax was the offering of the incense in the Holy of Holies. We learn something of what took place in this awesome and wondrous moment when the Kohen Gadol entered the innermost chamber from Rabbi Yishmael ben Elisha, as our Sages relate:

“Rabbi Yishmael said: Once I entered the innermost chamber to offer incense [in the Holy of Holies], and I saw the Lord of Hosts, sitting upon a high and exalted throne. He said to me: ‘Yishmael, My son, bless Me.’ I said to Him: ‘May it be Your will that Your mercy overcome Your anger, that Your mercy prevail over Your other attributes, that You conduct Yourself toward Your children with the attribute of mercy, and that You go beyond the strict letter of the law on their behalf.’ And He nodded His head to me" (Berachot 7a).

Rabbi Kook, of blessed memory, explains: “At that time, the condition of the nation was one of weakness, and many physical and spiritual obstacles had befallen it. In such a situation, a person may become discouraged and despair, Heaven forbid, of the revival of Israel. Therefore, the Almighty revealed His secret to His servant Rabbi Yishmael ben Elisha. For there is a supreme attribute that requires a blessing from the outstanding individuals of the generation, who prepare the nation as a whole to receive far more than it deserves according to its present state. This is the blessing that the Holy One, blessed be He, requested from Rabbi Yishmael ben Elisha, so that his hands would be strengthened, and so that he would strengthen the hands of His people and all those engaged in the sacred work" (Ein Ayah, Berachot, ibid.).

At the present time, it is not only the generation of Rabbi Yishmael ben Elisha that needs strengthening, but our generation and the leaders of our generation as well. The religious and spiritual leadership, as well as the political leadership, must be strengthened so that they do not become discouraged, Heaven forbid. We must judge the entire generation favorably and defend it, as the Ramchal writes in Mesillat Yesharim: “The true intention of the pious person is not only that the Name of Heaven be sanctified through him and through his People and his Land, but also that he seek the welfare of the generation.

“It is fitting for every pious person to direct his deeds toward the welfare of his entire generation, to bring them merit and to defend them, for the entire generation enjoys the fruits of his deeds, as it is written: ‘Say of the righteous man that he is good, for they shall eat the fruit of their deeds’... For the Holy One, blessed be He, does not desire the destruction of the wicked. Rather, it is incumbent upon the pious to strive to bring them merit and to atone for them... to pray for their generation, to seek atonement for those who require atonement, to bring to repentance those who require it, and to advocate in defense of the entire generation... For the Holy One, blessed be He, loves only those who love Israel. And the more a person increases his love for Israel, the more the Holy One, blessed be He, increases His love for him..." (see Mesillat Yesharim, “The Attributes of Piety").

It is not only a Kohen Gadol or an exceptionally pious person who can and must possess this quality of love for Israel and for the entire generation - to judge them favorably, defend them, and ask for mercy on their behalf. Every Jew can elevate himself and attain this level, since he belongs to a kingdom of priests. “A person should not consider himself as one who is not pious" (see Chiddushei HaRashba, Ketubot 19, and also “HaChassidut VeHaDor" by Rabbi Tzvi Yehuda Kook, of blessed memory, in LeNetivot Yisrael).

Let us follow the path of Hillel the Elder, who said: “Be among the disciples of Aaron, loving peace and pursuing peace, loving people and bringing them closer to the Torah." Through this, may we merit repentance out of love, and may the words of Rabbi Akiva be fulfilled in us:

“Fortunate are you, Israel! Before Whom are you purified, and Who purifies you? Your Father in Heaven, as it is stated: ‘And I will sprinkle pure water upon you, and you shall be purified.’ And it also says: ‘The Lord is the mikveh of Israel.’ Just as a mikveh purifies the impure, so too the Holy One, blessed be He, purifies Israel."

With blessings for a good and sweet year and a favorable final sealing. From one who awaits the complete Redemption.