Gerald A. Honigman, a Florida educator, was a longtime senior contributing writer and columnist for Ekurd.net, created and conducted counter-Arab propaganda programs for college youth, lectured on numerous campuses and other platforms, and publicly debated many Arab spokesmen. His articles and op-eds have been published all around the world. He wrote "The Quest For Justice In The Middle East--The Arab-Israeli Conflict In Greater Perspective." Visit his website at Geraldahonigman.com. This article was also posted in the New English Review and was sent to Arutz Sheva by the writer.

President Trump continues to expound upon his amazing abilities for making “deals"- which neither taqiyyah-spouting, kitman-practicing jihadi supremacist Shi’a mullahs in Iran, nor Sunni Arab jihadi butchers in Hamas, will ever live up to -while expecting Israel to have confidence in his flamboyant assertions.

He got his observant Jewish son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to join in criticism of Israel for going after the masterminds and leaders of Hamas in Qatar after the equivalent of 40,000 innocent Americans were massacred, burned alive, beheaded, gang raped, and so forth in Israel by Hamas on October 7th, 2023.

Yet, when America was brutally attacked by Hamas’s al-Qaeda soul brothers on 9/11/2001, America asked permission from absolutely no one in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iraq or anywhere else to go after Osama bin Laden and al-Qaeda.

Any hypocrisy here?

Trump embarrassed Prime Minister Netanyahu before countless millions of people watching live news coverage of his press conferences in which he forced Netanyahu to “eat crow" and apologize to the autocratic Arab oil potentate ruler of Qatar, a black African slaver, who has been housing Hamas terror leaders in luxury apartments for years…

Israel launched a surgical operation in 2025, which was not as successful as hoped since it appears Hamas leaders were tipped off and moved elsewhere.

But there’s no doubt that these masterminds of the butchery of October 7th, 2023 were legitimate targets, and Israel went far beyond what America itself did to avoid civilian casualties when it went after Osama bin Laden in Pakistan or Saddam Hussein in Iraq.

Note, please, that unlike Israel dropping millions of leaflets and such to warn non-combatants, see what America itself did when pursuing its (actually its Arab oil friends in Kuwait’s) enemies in Saddam Hussein’s Iraq.

The point is that far less damage was done by Israel in human and material cost to Qatar than America extracted from Pakistan and other non-combatants in pursuing its own enemies in Pakistan and Afghanistan aiding and abetting the murderers of its own innocents.

As seen in this link , there is no doubt that the Gaza “deal" is designed more to accommodate Trump, Kushner, and Witkoff’s construction plans for Gaza’s future than to bring peace for Israel-which is the only elusive peace that really matters here.

Jews don’t habitually attack innocent Arabs the way the latter have habitually done to them long before October 7th.

If there were no Arab butchery and atrocities, there would be no Israeli response…

Comprenden mis amigos?

Israel must absolutely insist that it will forever retain a 8-10 mile wide buffer zone, measured from inside Gaza to its border, and keep it heavily fortified.

One does not trust an enemy that is very popular among the Gazan Arab population (which continues to refill its ranks) and which has sworn to repeat the mass carnage of October 7th over and over again.

Numerous “ordinary" Arab civilians partook in the sick Arab bloodlust of October 7th, and gleefully photographed themselves doing so, posting photos on the internet.

Jews have millennia of history in Gaza. That’s why it was part of the original 1920 Mandate of Palestine.

Egypt grabbed it illegally in 1948 when attacking Israel immediately upon its miraculous rebirth.

Transjordan did likewise with Judaea and Samaria. Led by British officers under General Sir John Bagot Glubb, the newly formed Arab Legion seized millennial Judaean homelands on the west bank of the Jordan River-so those ancient Jewish lands, where Hebrew Prophets preached; Judaean and Israelite kings were anointed; the Temple to G-d was built; Abraham purchased a burial site for the Jewish People’s Patriarchs and most of their Matriarchs; G-d changed Jacob’s name to Israel; Judaea’s warriors fought Babylonians, Macedonian Greeks, Syrians, and Romans for freedom and independence in their homeland; etc, and so forth.

Question: Do the Christian Gospels say that Yeshua/Jesus of Nazareth was born in Bethlehem of Judaea or Bethlehem in “the occupied West Bank"? King David was born there a thousand years earlier.

An ancestral, indigenous people does not “illegally occupy" its own solidly corroborated 4,000 year old ancestral homeland.

That numerous powerful empires invaded the Israelite/Hebrew/Judaean homeland and at times took many of the Jewish People into various captivities, forced them into exiles, did not mean that these people lost their claim in international law to their own ancestral homeland.

There’s no doubt that Arabs, not Jews, were the late coming alien invaders in the land of Israel.

Jihadi Arab hordes poured out of a fast desiccating Arabian Peninsula in the 7th century C.E., literally in search of other native peoples’ greener pastures to colonize forcibly, settle, and steal-and then claiming that the hundreds of millions of Judaeans, Egyptian Coptic Christians, Zoroastrian Persians, black Africans, Indian subcontinent Hindus, Buddhists, and Sikhs, Kurds and Yazidis, Assyrians and Chaldeans, Phoenician descended Lebanese, North African Amazigh/Kabyle “Berbers," and other kafir “infidels" had absolutely no rights at all in these lands these Arab hordes conquered in the name of an ever expanding Dar ul-Islam.

This is what an Israel which can fit twice into America’s Lake Michigan, and is 9-15 miles wide at its vulnerable waist-a target threatened to be blasted by its hundreds of millions of enemies, faces.

That’s why it’s so critical that the territorial compromise built into the final draft of UNSC Resolution 242 after the 1967 War be implemented.

The Auschwitz/Armistice lines of 1949 were never meant to be Israel’s final borders.

Arabs have conquered most of the over six million square miles of territory they possess from other native peoples who they now largely oppress or have already forcibly Arabized and Islamized.

It can’t be stated too often that ARABISM now has almost two dozen states to call its own-including one on almost 80% of the original Mandate of Palestine and known as Jordan today.

Before any additional Arab state gets mentioned, one for forty one million of its Kurdish and closely related Yazidi victims must be created-as indeed was promised after World War I.

Ditto for a similar number of North Africa’s often Arab oppressed original “Berbers" population.

If another Arab state must arise, perhaps it should be in the nation of Iran’s hypocritical mullahs themselves instead.

The western part of Iran, where much of the oil is located, Khuzestan Province, was for centuries known as Arabistan because of the 8-10 million Arabs living there, who’ve been killed, jailed, and oppressed by the government in Tehran.

The mullahs have annual “Jerusalem Day" so no one hears about an " al-Ahwaz Day"…independence for Arabistan/Khuzestan’s Arabs …

Any deal in Gaza, once Hamas is disarmed, must include a reliable peace keeping force, like that created in Sinai after the June ’67 War-devoid of any pathetic United Nauseating Nations participation-the Multinational Force and Observers.

The UN force in Sinai preceding this packed up and ran as soon as Egypt’s Nasser decided to eradicate Israel in the Spring of 1967. The UNIFIL force in Lebanon is equally or even more pathetic, often collaborating with Hezbollah in various capacities.

In Gaza, if Israel ever reluctantly agrees to withdraw from places like the Philadelphi Corridor, where tunnels from Egypt allowed arms and such to enter into Gaza with which to blast and terrorize Jews, such a force must be deployed and significantly armed.

There’s light years difference between people who are deliberately subjected to atrocities, and those who are killed or wounded because their own heroes routinely use them as human shields.

I fear that “business" has too high a priority this second term, otherwise Team Trump would not be constantly trying to force Israel into “deals" with genocidal maniacs who have no intention of keeping their end of such agreements.

Much more real pressure needs to be exerted on Arab monsters who delighted in beheading Jewish infants, gang raping and mutilating Jewish females of all ages, and so forth in their surprise attack on October 7. Instead, the exact opposite has been true- with Israel frequently being undermined by its supposed self-anointed “best friend," The Donald.

If Trump is serious, there are ways to “convince" Hamas that if no real cooperation comes from them, they’ll suffer the fate of Yasir Arafat and the PLO when Israel forcibly expelled them from their stronghold in Lebanon decades ago.

Israel can obliterate Hamas if not held back.

It would obviously be better if some actual real support to convince" Hamas came from Washington and future fighting could be avoided.

It’s time to finally bring this tragic nightmare to a close-for the benefit of those Gaza Arabs who fear Hamas and Islamic Jihad but are willing to live in true peace with their Jewish neighbors - hopefully, they exist - and for Israel’s Jewish and other citizens who’ve suffered due to tens of thousands of rockets, drones, incendiary devices, mortars, terrorist atrocities, and so forth for decades.

Israel has lost too many of its precious sons and daughters going house to house fighting Hamas to avoid civilian casualties after the IDF dropped millions of leaflets, made hundreds of thousands of cell phone calls, and so forth.

Regardless, it gets accused by a hypocritical world of “genocide" anyway, even though leading military experts agree that no army in any war has taken the steps Israel has taken to avoid harming non-combatants…

Bringing this to a close, President Trump accomplished some very important things in his first term regarding the Middle East.

-Recognizing Jerusalem as the three millennial historical capital of Israel since King David did so back then.

-Moving the American Embassy there was another milestone.

- Defunding hostile UN agencies, recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights (rich in Jewish history and part of the original 1920 Mandate of Palestine anyway)

- Stopping oil revenues from reaching the terrorist regime in Ayatollah-hijacked Iran and its proxies as well, and

-The Abraham Accords.

These were great achievements.

But The Donald’s second term has not been as stellar as it could have been, largely due to the influence of black and Asian slaver autocratic Arab oil potentates like Hamas-enabling Qatar (which bribes with planes, real estate deals, etc. and has infiltrated US higher education) and Saudi Arabia, and Turkey’s megalomaniacal leader.

Trump has also performed disappointingly in “dealing" with Iran’s mullahs, who unfortunately, unless he changes course, Iran’s long suffering masses will pay the price for, along with Israel and the mullahs’ neighbors - once Trump is history.