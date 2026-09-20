Historic first in the US judicial system: Benjamin (Benny) Forer officially took office this week as a judge on the Los Angeles County Superior Court, becoming the first Chabad Hasid to serve as a judge in the United States.

The ceremonial swearing-in was administered by Judge Wendy Segal in the presence of his wife, Dina, their four children, and a large and diverse gathering of judges, prosecutors, criminal defense attorneys, public officials and members of the Jewish community.

Forer’s victory was secured last June, when more than 1.16 million county residents voted for him. His term was originally scheduled to begin in early 2027, but California Governor Gavin Newsom decided to move up the appointment and immediately appoint him to fill a vacant seat.

Forer received the news of his early appointment by chance while riding in a taxi in New York, just minutes after visiting the Ohel, the resting place of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, together with his son.

Forer brings nearly two decades of professional experience to the bench as a deputy district attorney in Los Angeles. Alongside his legal career, he has served since 2014 as a lecturer at the University of Southern California (USC), where he teaches courses on privacy and cybersecurity.

In his inaugural address, the newly appointed judge drew connections between Jewish and American law, quoting from the teachings of the Sages, Chabad teachings, and rulings by leading figures in the US legal system, while expressing his gratitude to the officials and mentors who supported him early in his professional career.