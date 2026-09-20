A serious security incident occurred about three weeks ago in northern Gaza, when a Gazan suspect managed to cross the "Yellow Line" and reach the entrance to an IDF military post belonging to the 99th Division.

The suspect approached an IDF armored vehicle and climbed onto the post’s protective embankment. At that point, he was spotted by a soldier guarding the entrance, who initiated the standard procedure for apprehending a suspect. Following the procedure, the suspect was detained and transferred for questioning.

The Gazan man was unarmed. Although footage released on Saturday night shows the suspect reaching a point directly adjacent to the entrance, the IDF maintains that “there was no breach of a military post."

The IDF did not report the incident to the public when it occurred. Details of the event and the accompanying footage were only made public on Saturday night, approximately three weeks later.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in response: “The incident was investigated and lessons were learned from it. In this case, there was no breach of a military post. During the incident, the procedure for apprehending a suspect was carried out, at the end of which the suspect was detained and transferred for questioning."