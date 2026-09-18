The Association of Community Rabbis announced Friday afternoon that it had reached an agreement "in good spirit" with the Tel Aviv Municipality.

The agreement was given the force of a court ruling by the District Court.

As a result, the Selichot event, attended by Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu and the Chief Rabbi of Tel Aviv, will take place as planned this Saturday night at Tel Baruch Beach in Tel Aviv.

The organizers invited the general public to attend the Selichot prayers, beginning at 11:00 p.m.

On Thursday, the Association of Community Rabbis announced that it would petition the District Court against the Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality after the city refused to allow the event to be held in accordance with Jewish law and tradition.

While the municipality granted preliminary approval for the event, it conditioned the permit on a prohibition against any physical barriers separating men and women - a condition which makes it impossible to conduct the prayers in accordance with halakha (Jewish law) and infringes on participants' freedom of religion.