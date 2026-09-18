Former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman on Friday defended US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee's mistake earlier this month, when he filmed Amishav Melet during a routine security operation and claimed he was provoking Arabs in Turmusyya.

"Gov. Mike Huckabee is an incredible US Ambassador to Israel - maybe the best ever," Friedman wrote on X. "As occasionally occurred when I was Ambassador, I think his Palestinian Affairs Unit withheld some key facts in arranging his trip to Turmus Aya. Here’s an interview with the guy who the Palestinian residents of that town claimed was a terrorist - Amishav Melet - whose brother was murdered by residents of this community just 7 weeks ago. Take a look at this interview and decide for yourselves."

Earlier this month, Friedman wrote, "Enjoyed a cup of coffee this morning with Amishav Melet. He’s the guy who the residents of Turmus Ayya tried to portray as a terrorist when all he was doing was driving a security patrol and bothering no one."

Friedman described Melet as "a vegan, a pacifist and a farmer," adding, "He wants nothing more than to work the land promised to the Jewish people by God."

"He says he harbors no hatred for the Palestinians, even though a Palestinian murdered his brother just six weeks ago," Friedman continued.

"The Jew-haters will need to get another poster child for their 'settler violence' campaign. This one won’t work (neither will any other)," he concluded.

The post followed Huckabee's visit to Turmus Ayya, located near Ramallah, where he met Arab Americans living in the area and heard their accounts of violence and intimidation. During the visit, Huckabee used his cellphone to film Jewish residents who approached the area where the delegation was gathered.

Sources who attended the event told Channel 12 News that Huckabee promised to personally send the footage to US President Donald Trump so that he could see for himself the settlers' attempts to "disrupt" his visit.

Following the visit, Huckabee wrote on X that he had visited Americans in Turmus Ayya "to hear disturbing stories of criminal & terrorist actions by a band of trespassers who brazenly roam through property of lawful property owners."

He added that he supports "Israelis living in Judea/Samaria where they have right to be," while stressing his opposition to violence and lawlessness.

After Shabbat, Melet identified himself as the driver of the security vehicle filmed by Huckabee.

"Dear Mike Huckabee," Melet wrote. "Well, that was me. I was the driver of the Ranger you filmed."

Melet said that a shepherd had reported seeing dozens of vehicles gathering near the edge of Turmus Ayya, in an area where he said Jewish residents had experienced repeated attacks and arson.

According to Melet, he entered the security Ranger to investigate and notified the IDF in accordance with security procedures.

"When we arrived and saw respectable people and media crews, we said hello and continued on our way," he wrote. "Shortly afterward, the army informed us that this was a proper, coordinated visit."

"That is the entire story," Melet added. "And yet, within minutes, we were portrayed in the media as 'dangerous settlers.'"