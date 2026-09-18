Tzav 9's Yael Savarigo demands UN condemn October 7 massacre and disarm Hamas

Yael Savarigo, a native of Nir Yitzhak and survivor of the October 7th massacre, sent a direct appeal to the UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

In a video statement, Savarigo, who is also the leader of Tzav 9, said, "UN Secretary-General António Guterres, my name is Yael Savarigo, born in Nir Yitzhak in the Gaza Envelope. My family and I survived the October 7th atrocities committed by the Hamas terror organization, which you refuse to condemn."

"​Your claim that Israel is not committed to the peace agreement in the Gaza Strip is incorrect. It is Hamas that refuses to disarm and is planning the next massacre.

"​Israel is committed to the Gaza peace agreement, which states that the reconstruction of the Strip will begin only after its demilitarization, ensuring there is no further threat to Israeli lives.

"​We demand that the international community and the UN stop supporting terrorist organization," she emphasized.