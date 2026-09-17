רק רצינו להגיד תודה! סליחות מהכותל בכיכר החטופים

Captivity survivor Bar Kupershtein led an evening of thanksgiving and Selichot at Hostages Square on Thursday evening, marking one year since his return home.

Other captivity survivors took part in the event, alongside families of deceased hostages and bereaved families. During the evening, the survivors thanked the people of Israel for their prayers, efforts, and activities on their behalf to secure their return.

The captivity survivors shared: “Deep underground, in the darkness of the tunnels, we prayed in whispers because we were not allowed to let them hear us - and faith was what kept us alive. A year later, we will stand above ground, at Hostages Square, alongside an entire nation that prayed and fought for us, and we will finally be able to say together, in a loud voice: Thank you."

The event opened with Julie Kupershtein, Bar’s mother, and Riki Siton. Bar then delivered a speech of thanks and opened the evening of thanksgiving and Selichot.

Rabbi Lau and captivity survivor Rom Braslavski also took part in the evening. Singer ElaytZur performed “The Last War," a song he co-wrote with Kupershtein.

Later, a live broadcast was held from the Western Wall, featuring Ayelet Samerano, the mother of the late Yonatan Samerano, and Michel Ilouz, the father of the late Guy Ilouz.