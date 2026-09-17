“The Islamists gathered everyone in the village of pastor Matateu and asked each person a single question: ‘What is your religion?’ Anyone who answered ‘Christian’ was beheaded; the pastors and their families were killed in particularly atrocious ways and with torture."

Thus 70 Christians were murdered in a village in Mozambique.

Then 72 Christians were massacred in Congo.

In total, 3,000 Christians killed in Nigeria in 2026.

At the end of August, Burkina Faso witnessed one of the deadliest attacks in its history. Up to 400 people were killed and hundreds more wounded. The Islamists stormed a Protestant church in Sanaba during Sunday service. They tied the hands of 26 Christians and killed them by slitting their throats.

Four pieces of news from the last week that no one in the West has heard of.

Edward Luttwak, a man old enough to tell the truth and blunt enough that he no longer needs to earn a place at the table, writes:

“Not even a Vatican usher (the Pope, as we know, must criticize only Israel) protests the massacre of African Catholics, from Plateau State Nigeria to Mozambique (where Islam was rare). Paid by the Qataris they offer: conversion or death."

Is Luttwak exaggerating? Perhaps a little?

Armed men arrived in Yelewata, Nigeria. Police pushed them back near St. Joseph’s church. The terrorists then moved toward the market square, poured fuel on the doors of buildings where 500 village displaced people were sleeping, and shot those who tried to flee, chanting as they killed.

More than 270 Christians dead.

For Nigerian Christians, September 11, 2001, was when the Jihad began-the indiscriminate massacres.

I no longer expect anything from the mainstream media. Some public networks have just decided not to call the 9/11 terrorists “terrorists."

“In the end, if not all Muslims are Islamists, not all Islamists are terrorists and Islamist terrorists are no longer really Islamists," comments Kamel Daoud in Le Point. “You end up acquitting your adversaries. Evil stops being called by its real name."

But where is the Catholic Church, apart from in woke sacristies, climate synods, tables with the UN, and masses for the migrants?

The Christian martyr does not produce tv invitations, does not fill cultural sacristies, does not lend itself to the European original sin. It is not Israel, it is not Gaza, it is not climate change. It is a distant body, poor, black, stubborn in its belonging. That is why it disappears twice: first under the machete, then under oblivion.

Martyrdom, for centuries the seal of the Church, is today a liturgical embarrassment.

I checked: From the current Pope Leo, there have been two interventions on the massacres of Christians in a year, September and November.

Please, isn’t that a bit too little in the face of all these waves that will overwhelm us all?

Why does the same institution that can find precise, documented, repeated words about war in general struggle to name with equal clarity an Islamic campaign of conversion and death that runs through the Sahel, Nigeria’s Middle Belt, and northern Mozambique?

It is not that Rome does not speak. It speaks. It speaks of war in general, of peace in the abstract. It finds precise adjectives when the culprit is a small, visible state; it becomes vague when the culprit is a network financed, trained, and fed by capital that no one wants to name.

Some mercies are perhaps more convenient than others.

On September 12 twenty years ago, a great Pope went to Regensburg, quoted the dialogue of the Byzantine emperor with a Persian on Christianity and Islam during the siege of Constantinople, said that Islam brings the sword, that faith is incompatible with the use of violence and instead requires reason-and for that they buried him alive.

Within five days he had already been forced to apologize.

Meanwhile in Iraq the terrorists cut off Father Iskander’s head, in Turkey they finished off Don Santoro, in Somalia Sister Lionella, and in Turkish Malatya they tortured to death Protestants who printed Bibles.

Our secularists answered with a loud and choral “mind our own business."

The massacres of Christians had only just begun. And since then we have done nothing but continue to “mind our own business."

But history teaches that ideologies that distinguish between those who deserve to live and those who deserve to die do not respect the borders we believe inviolable.

As JDD reports, on the afternoon of Tuesday, September 8, around 3:30 p.m., a man armed with a knife burst into the church of Saint-Rémi in Forbach, in the French department of Moselle, shouting “Allahu akbar" and expressly looking for the parish priest.

But - numerous European governments, starting with England terrified by Islamic demographics, have just imposed sanctions on Israel, a country that has 2 percent of the entire population of the Middle East and occupies 0.3 percent of the land, guilty of defending itself against Islamic terrorism.

No one, to date, has yet decided in Europe to impose sanctions on an African country where terrorists slaughter Christians.

We have never really left the great hall of Regensburg.