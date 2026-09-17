This is an exclusive opportunity for a very limited time to get the Senior Rabbi’s Protective Coin for Wealth. A personal blessing for prosperity by Rabbi Moshe Shternbuch. His golden coin, for wealth that will pass down for generations.

Only 1000 golden coins have been minted for the first 1000 donors who donate $1000 to help the rabbi establish more kollels in this time of crisis.

“Those who donate to alleviate the tremendous shortage of kollels will receive tremendous wealth that will flow for generations," Rabbi Moshe Shternbuch declared.

There is a severe shortage of kollels in Israel. As Torah learning reaches a critical turning point in the country, Rabbi Moshe Shternbuch pours his strength, his heart, and soul into expanding Torah study throughout the country.

By supporting Rabbi Shternbuch’s mission to increase Torah, you are supporting the future of Torah - with a guarantee to support your family with ease, abundance, and prosperity.

With the economy in a precarious state, nothing is certain except for one thing: Give for the Torah, and the Torah repays you beyond measure.

Donate today to receive your golden protective coin from Rabbi Moshe Shternbuch, for wealth, for success, and for satisfaction.

The greatest riches await those who don’t wait to support the Torah and the next Torah giants.

Donate now