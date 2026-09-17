Bereaved families from across Israel gathered in Jerusalem this week for a special Selichot tour organized by OneFamily ahead of the High Holidays, walking through the Old City and Western Wall Tunnels before joining together in prayer at the Western Wall.

The evening brought together families who lost loved ones in different years and circumstances for an evening of remembrance, prayer and community during a period that can make the absence of loved ones particularly acute.

Taking part in the annual tour for the first time was David “Dudu" Jarfi, who lost his son Liel and two sisters at the Nova Massacre. For Jarfi, the approach of the Jewish holidays brings not only traditions and family gatherings, but also a renewed awareness of those who are no longer there.

“Every time a holiday comes around, the feelings become more intense," Jarfi said. “The preparations aren’t the same anymore, and neither are the family meals. There are people missing from around the table, and photographs that can never be taken again. At this time of year, so much comes back to the surface."

Jarfi said he decided to participate in the tour in part for the opportunity to spend time with other bereaved families who understand that experience without needing it explained.

“I came to meet other bereaved families, perhaps people I haven’t met before, and to see how they cope with these days," he said. “I didn’t come with any particular expectation. I simply felt that it spoke to me, and I wanted to join."

Participants were hosted by the Western Wall Heritage Foundation for an evening that included a guided tour of the Western Wall Tunnels, followed by Selichot prayers on the Foundation’s rooftop overlooking the Old City. The evening concluded at the Western Wall’s main prayer plaza, where Dudu Jarfi recited the final Kaddish on the main stage.

“The Selichot tour gives families an opportunity to pause for one evening and be together in a place that connects memory, tradition and prayer," said Moshe Saville, CEO of OneFamily. “Particularly at a time when the holidays bring the sense of absence to the surface with greater intensity, there is real meaning in being with people who understand this experience firsthand, without having to explain what you are feeling."

“The families arrive with different stories, but over the course of the evening, a very natural connection develops between them," Saville added. “For us, that is exactly what ongoing support means, being there during the moments when memory and longing are felt especially strongly."