תיעוד: מעצר מחבל תנזים בשכם צילום: דוברות המשטרה

In a joint complex operation led by the Samaria Brigade, in close collaboration with the Shin Bet, officers from Lahav 433's elite undercover Gidonim Unit raided the Balata "Refugee" Camp in Shechem (Nablus) to locate and apprehend a senior wanted figure.

The undercover forces reached the building where the wanted individual was staying. The suspect, a 35-year-old Tanzim terror operative from Kafr Qalil, is defined by the security establishment as a sensitive operative with high access to weapons.

Upon entering the building, the officers quickly identified the terrorist, who actively resisted and attempted to flee the scene. In an immediate, driven, and precise reaction, the forces opened fire at the suspect's lower body to prevent him from running and to neutralize the threat.

The terrorist was hit in the legs, neutralized, and officers restrained him. After receiving initial medical care from the unit's paramedics in the field, forces took the suspect for further treatment and questioning at a Shin Bet facility. No Israeli forces were hurt during the operation.