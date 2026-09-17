President Isaac Herzog strongly condemned the anti-Israel film NAZA and its creators, while calling for the protection of IDF soldiers from unfair accusations.

In an interview with Kan, Herzog said, “Each IDF unit has a legal adviser who oversees every decision-making process. I know of cabinet decisions that were delayed so that there would be no harm, and therefore, for me, this film is a disgrace and a shame."

Herzog was also asked about the possibility of a pardon and the continued legal proceedings against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The president said the ongoing trial is harming Israeli society. “Netanyahu’s trial must end. This case is tearing Israeli society apart and causing long-term, serious and significant damage. It is possible to realize the principles of the legal process also through an arrangement. My proposal is to hold mediation under the auspices of the President’s Residence, but the prime minister has not yet responded. I am intentionally leaving the door open, because I believe this is an issue that will ultimately come up for discussion and for an arrangement."

Later in the interview, Herzog addressed the upcoming elections and stressed the need for political stability. “Israel needs a stable government after the elections. If there is a political situation that requires my intervention, I will do it," Herzog said.