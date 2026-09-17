A Channel 13 News poll published Wednesday evening shows that the Yashar party, led by Gadi Eisenkot, continues to lead with 22 seats, while the Likud, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, falls to 18 seats.

In third place is the Together party, led by Naftali Bennett, which drops from 13 to 12 seats. The Democrats, led by Yair Golan, receive 10 seats.

Four lists receive eight seats each: the alliance between the Religious Zionist Party and Zehut, led by Bezalel Smotrich and Moshe Feiglin; Otzma Yehudit, led by Itamar Ben Gvir; Yisrael Beytenu, led by Avigdor Liberman; and the Joint List.

Shas and United Torah Judaism receive seven seats each. Ofer Winter’s Amcha Yisrael party rises to six seats, while Ra’am, led by Mansour Abbas, also receives six.

Below the electoral threshold are the list of Yoaz Hendel and Yaron Zelekha, with 3.1%; the Haredi Public party, with 1.8%; and Blue and White, led by Benny Gantz, which receives less than 1% of the vote.

Despite Likud’s decline, the most significant change is in the bloc map. Netanyahu’s coalition bloc rises to 54 seats, while the Eisenkot bloc stands at 52. The Arab parties collectively receive 14 seats.