Inside Hezbollah's tunnel system under Ali al-Taher Ridge

The IDF on Wednesday evening released new footage from underground routes that were located and destroyed in the Ali al-Taher Ridge area.

Forces operating in the area located and investigated Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure, including a tunnel that served as strategic infrastructure for the terrorist organization.

The commander of the Commando Brigade, Col. M., said that operations in the area have been underway for approximately six months.

“Over the past six months, the unit’s forces, under Division 36 and together with the division’s brigades, have been locating, investigating, mapping, and destroying Hezbollah enemy infrastructure in the Beaufort Ridge and Ali al-Taher Ridge areas, with determination and ingenuity," he said.

Speaking from one of the tunnels located by the forces, he added: “We are currently inside a tunnel in the Ali al-Taher Ridge that served as strategic Hezbollah infrastructure. The unit’s forces, together with the Commando Brigade, located and investigated it and are now preparing to destroy it."

He added, “The Yahalom Unit will continue to operate above and below ground, wherever necessary, in order to remove threats to the residents of the State of Israel."

Commander of the Commando Brigade, COL M. on the Ali al-Taher ridge

The commander of the Yahalom Unit, Col. A., described the Commando Brigade’s recent activity in the area.

“In recent weeks, troops from the Commando Brigade’s Egoz and Maglan units, together with the Yahalom Unit, have operated here in the Ali al-Taher Ridge area," he said.

“The troops seized the territory and established operational control over the area above ground, while surrounding and trapping the terrorists inside the underground routes."

According to the commander, the operation also included close-range encounters with terrorists.

“In some cases, when terrorists attempted to escape from the underground routes, they encountered our troops and were eliminated in face-to-face combat," he said.

He added that when the troops entered the underground infrastructure, they discovered extensive facilities that had been constructed over the course of many years.

“When we entered these underground routes, we found infrastructure that had been built over many years by the Iranian terrorist arm for Hezbollah, with the aim of harming Israeli civilians and IDF troops," he said.

“We will leave here only after we have destroyed all of the weapons and infrastructure that we found," he continued.

“All of Israel’s enemies should know that the long arm of the IDF will reach every last one of them, even when they hide inside caves and tunnels, as we found here, so that we can complete our mission of protecting the citizens of the State of Israel."