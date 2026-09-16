An indictment was filed on Wednesday against a suspect in an arson attack on a motorcycle in Umm al-Fahm following a police investigation. During the incident last June, the suspect also set himself alight.

After the police received a report of a motorcycle that was set on fire, investigators arrived at the scene, where they opened an investigation and collected evidence.

During the investigation, the investigators managed to locate the suspect. According to the police, the investigation found that the motive for the arson was a divorce-related dispute.

Following the investigation, the police announced that an evidentiary basis had been formed against the suspect. The indictment was filed by the Haifa District Prosecutor's Office.