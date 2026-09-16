Since the days of Napoleon's landing upon the shores of Egypt at the very end of the 18th Century bringing with him the modern era to the Middle East, the Islamists of the region have been unable to free themselves from the shackles of inferiority and self-destructive primal rage that typifies the hatred of modern day Islamism against Western civilization. Islamism is anti-Semitic in promoting the view that all Jews are evil. Because Jews live in Israel, it is also anti-Israeli, and it is also anti-American due to its distorted view of the Jews' role in the United States.

"Jews are evil, they run America, therefore America is evil" -- this is the mantra of Islamist thinking. Over the past half century, as the Palestinian Arab organizations, and in recent years the Hamas Palestinian Arab terror organization have adopted an Islamist ideology based on an increasingly venomous anti-Israeli and anti-Jewish rhetoric.

Arab Palestinianism has evolved into the Muslim vanguard of Islamist ideology that has enlisted the Arab nations of the region into never ending cycles of wars with the State of Israel. Arab Palestinianism embodies the "right of return", the idea that all the Palestinian Arabs who have fled or were expelled from Israel in the 1948 war and all of their descendants have an inherent right to return to Israel as full citizens, effectively ending the State of Israel as the homeland of the Jewish nation.

The Palestinian Arabs have been unable to utter the word “yes" when presented with repeated opportunities to attain sovereignty and an independent statehood alongside Israel.

Arab Palestinianism is the complete and full devotion to the non-existence of a Jewish state. Since the brutal and barbaric invasion of Israeli communities located adjacent to the Gaza Strip on Oct 7th, the floodgates of rage, hatred, and revulsion against Jews have also swept the streets and campuses of America. Palestinian Arab demonstrators and their supporters seem invincible and immune from being held accountable or even close to being prosecuted for assault or incitement. Police forces, district attorneys, and judicial courts adopted an overly forgiving response to pro-Palestinianism aggression, a policy that invites escalation of anti-Semitism and terror against the Jews of America.

The real question that we should be asking ourselves is why modern democratic societies pander and apologize for the actions of the most radical, violent and intolerant of the pro-Palestinian Arab demonstrators. Since October 7th, we have witnessed an unprecedented intensification of violence against Jews, with no expected de-escalation in the near future. Israel, Zionism, and the Star of David have become equated with all that is evil in the world, so the logical conclusion is to rid the world of that evil by any means necessary.

Arab Palestinianism equates the State of Israel with colonialism, imperialism, racism, apartheid, ethnic cleansing, genocide, and Nazism. These baseless accusations are a knowingly mendacious libel, some chosen for their Holocaust associations. As a result we are stuck in a cycle where Israel is never allowed to win and the Palestinian Arabs are never allowed to lose, which is, as you can see, a guarantor of never ending repeats of wars and terror. The way that wars actually end is one side clearly losing, sometimes even officially surrendering, and one side clearly winning, operating based on the acknowledgement of defeat and victory.

Arab Palestinianism has created an unsustainable and self-defeating reality were they are the only belligerents in the world who are constantly allowed to go back to square one. They attack Israel, they fail to defeat Israel, and then they are restored to the conditions prior to when they attacked Israel, till the next round. Israel is the only nation on the planet that is expected to wage wars without waging a war. Israel has a right to defend itself, but only conditionally, and so effectively Israel has no right to defend itself. When Israel wages wars, it does so under a prejudicial international magnifying glass creating a myopic perception of winners and losers, with Israel always being the loser. This historical injustice ended on Oct 7th and as a result, Palestinianism will come to an abrupt end.

Arab Palestinianism was created for the singular purpose of destroying the Jewish state. Early sponsors included Hitler’s’ Nazi government with extensive cooperation documented between Nazi and Palestinian leaders of the 1930’s and 1940’s of the previous century. Next came the Sunni Muslim nations that established a pan-Arab front against the State of Israel until their defeat by Israel. Then came the Soviet Union until they were defeated in the Cold War by the United States.

Over the past two decades, the Islamic Republic of Iran has become the main sponsor of Arab Palestinianism. Both the United States and the State of Israel have expressed that the main goal of the war with Iran is the Ayatollah regime collapse. An important historical observation shows that nations that became obsessed with anti-Zionism, which is, again, merely a politically correct mask for antisemitism, always end as failed societies. Anti-Zionism, historically speaking is the ideology of losers. It’s the ideology of societies that do not solve their internal problems but instead blame the Jews.

Israel has almost destroyed Hamas, almost destroyed Hezbollah, destroyed the Syrian Army, assassinated the leadership of Hamas, of Hezbollah, and of Iran. Israel has created a new reality in the Middle East in which the Sunni Muslim nations of the Middle East have begun to recognize the State of Israel as a regional superpower that no longer accepts the evil of Arab Palestinianism as seen by the world on Oct 7th.

Arab Palestinianism has run out of sponsors, and Middle East nations will no longer mortgage their strategic interests to its fate. Regime survival, regime security, and material gains have taken precedence over ideological solidarity. The era of Arab Palestinianism will soon come to an end,

Ron Jager grew up in the South Bronx of New York City, making Aliyah in 1980. Served for 25 years in the IDF as a Mental Health Field Officer in operational units. Prior to retiring was Commander of the Central Psychiatric Clinic for Reserve Solders at Tel-Hashomer. Since retiring has been involved in strategic consultancy to NGO's and communities in the Gaza Envelope on resiliency projects to assist first responders. To contact: medconf@gmail.com Website: www.ronjager.com