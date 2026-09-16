Across the NY/NJ area, in the past 8 months, a new coalition of over a dozen coordinated grassroots groups is organizing consistent rallies against both rising Jew-hatred and the political encroachment of the Democratic Socialists of America.

What we are seeing today was unimaginable just twelve months ago. These monthly rallies, now drawing hundreds of participants, are commanding real media attention- It marks a pivotal shift: the coalition has moved from a defensive posture to a proactive stance. These organizations are evolving into a movement that no longer just reacts to headlines but actively creates them-shaping the public conversation and setting the terms of the debate on their own terms.

The scale of this movement is reflected in its recent media profile. Over the last six months, it has been featured across a wide range of platforms-from The New York Post and AM New York to recurring broadcast reports on local stations including Channels 1, 2, 4, 5, 7, 11, and 12 throughout the tri-state area.

By simultaneously resisting antisemitism and the broader radical agenda championed by organizations like the Democratic Socialists of America, this coalition is taking the mantle against the rise of anti-Americanism that has been influencing the broader public.

The battle lines could not be clearer. On one side, we see the DSA, where anti-Zionism has become a vessel for antisemitism and communist ideology. On the other, we see a movement defined by a love for the United States, an embrace of free-market capitalism, and an unwavering rejection of Jew-hatred.

Ironically, on the streets, the movement’s most persistent opposition does not come from the usual suspects-be they radical leftists or be they right-wing agitators Instead, it is Neturei Karta that consistently shows up. This fringe, anti-Zionist haredi sect has made it their mission to protest the very coalition striving to combat Jew-hatred.

It is a striking paradox. When the most visible resistance to a campaign against antisemitism arrives not from the 'haters' themselves, but from a group claiming the mantle of Jewish piety, the optics are jarring. Decoding this contradiction is a task that defies easy comprehension. It remains an open question whether their presence is driven by pure conviction or financial compensation. In the end, their political and theological justifications are a convoluted puzzle-a task for sociologists or historians to decode. For those of us focused on the broader grassroots movement, the 'why' is ultimately secondary to the ‘fact’ of their presence.

In stark contrast, the coalition mobilizing month after month is anything but fringe. They represent the decent and principled majority who have collectively decided that silence is no longer an option.

This is the real story, and it offers reason for genuine hope. That the loudest opposition to this movement is relegated to a marginal fringe proves that the public’s pulse is far stronger than the extremists would have believed. It is a reminder that with consistent, courageous action, that majority can be galvanized to reclaim the national conversation. As Rabbi Weiss, Legendary Jewish justice activist, recently said: “consistent action at the focal point is the key to success"

Building this kind of momentum is no small feat. It requires constant organization and the rare ability to align groups that often operate independently. Yet, that is exactly what has been happening over the last year. This movement is not just a passing surge-it is a force building momentum that must continue to grow, and the evidence suggests that it is only just beginning.

Daniel M Rosen is the President and Co-founder of IMPACT a movement dedicated to organizing individuals to combat Jew hatred on social media and beyond. Their activities have been reported upon on NBC, CBS, FOX, WPIX, channel 1,ABC News, Jerusalem Post AM NY ,JNS, Times of Israel, Arutz sheva, JTA and other outlets. follow them at @joinimpactnow