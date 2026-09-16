This is out of control.

Street journalist Nate Friedman confronted a New York City parking inspector after observing the official issue a ticket to a black car while several taxis nearby appeared to be double-parked. Friedman questioned the inspector about why the car was being ticketed while the taxis were not.

“They're permitted in the time of salat in the city," the inspector said. Salat is the word for Islamic prayer.

“How do you know they're Muslim? Why is he not allowed to?" Friedman asked. “How do you know he's not praying?"

The inspector maintained that the issue was not whether a particular driver was Muslim, but the city's rules regarding parking during prayer times. The inspector noted that the NYPD enforces the policy as well.