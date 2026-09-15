בר קופרשטיין חושף את הנס בשבי

Former hostage Bar Kupershtein shared an extraordinary moment during a Selichot event in Netanya on Monday night that he believes saved his life while he was held captive in the Gaza Strip.

Speaking at the event alongside Rebbetzin Rachel Bazak, Kupershtein recounted how, at one point during his captivity, he was supposed to be transferred with the terrorists guarding him to another safe house.

He said he prayed from the depths of his heart that he would not be moved. Ultimately, the transfer was canceled.

Shortly afterward, one of the terrorists told him that the IDF had bombed the apartment and building where he was supposed to be taken, completely destroying them.

Kupershtein described the incident as the moment he felt that his prayers had been answered.

"At that moment, I felt that the Creator of the World was listening and hearing my prayers," Kupershtein said.

He explained that the cancellation of the transfer prevented him from reaching the building, which was bombed shortly afterward.