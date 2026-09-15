Senior military commanders from the US, Israel and several Arab countries met in Germany last week to discuss the war with Iran and broader tensions in the region.

The meeting was first reported by Axios correspondent Barak Ravid, who described it as a scoop.

Ravid did not identify the Arab countries whose military commanders participated in the meeting.

The talks reportedly focused on the ongoing war with Iran and wider regional security concerns.

The meeting comes as the conflict with Iran continues to reshape the security landscape across the Middle East, with the US, Israel and Arab states facing growing regional threats.

Ravid did not report whether the commanders reached any agreements or discussed specific military operations.

There was no immediate official confirmation of the meeting from the US, Israeli or Arab governments.