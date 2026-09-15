Flensburg Technology Systems (FTS), in collaboration with the German Special Forces Command (KSK), presented today the first new light airborne combat vehicle (“TAHR") as part of the opening ceremony of the 10th KSK Defence Symposium in Altensteig-Wart, Germany. FTS management presented the vehicle to the Commander of the Special Forces Command, Brigadier General Andreas Kühne.

The TAHR vehicle is available in two variants: the light airborne combat vehicle and the light airborne support vehicle - both variants are based on a highly mobile, all-terrain platform that is already combat-proven and in service, which was rapidly adapted to meet the KSK’s mission-specific requirements.

The new combat vehicle presented today features an open, integrated concept that provides operators with a clear view of their immediate surroundings from within the vehicle, while also allowing for the integration of various weapon systems. Due to its flexible design, two TAHR vehicles can be transported simultaneously inside a CH-47 Chinook. Immediately after landing and exiting the aircraft, full combat readiness can be achieved within a very short timeframe, a fundamental requirement of the KSK.

The Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) signed the framework agreement with FTS in October 2025 for the delivery of up to 200 vehicle systems. The unveiling of the first pre-series vehicle is taking place ahead of schedule and demonstrates the focused and results-oriented collaboration between the German-Israeli joint venture FTS and the end user, the German Special Forces Command.

Brigadier General Andreas Kühne, Commander of the Special Forces Command, stated: “The KSK’s mission is to successfully conduct special forces operations worldwide and under all conditions. To do this, the KSK requires not only high mobility but also a variety of suitable modes of transport depending on the situation, mission, and terrain. With the TAHR, we are getting an operational and combat vehicle that is air-droppable and ready for deployment in any terrain. Together, we have succeeded in advancing this important armament project for the KSK in such a way that the first pre-series vehicle can be presented within just one year."

Guy Bar Lev, CEO of IAI, said: “IAI views Germany as a strategic partner in developing joint defense capabilities over the long term. Our cooperation spans multiple domains, from air and maritime to land, and is grounded in the combination of technology, expertise, and industrial capabilities on both sides. We are committed to further deepening this cooperation and jointly developing solutions to address the evolving security challenges of the years ahead."

Jörg Kamper, Managing Director of FTS, stated: “We are proud to be making a direct contribution to the future operational readiness of the Bundeswehr and the KSK by presenting the first pre-series vehicle ahead of schedule. Achieving this important milestone is only possible if, as in the current EGF project, all parties involved work together in a focused and coordinated manner. We would like to take this opportunity to thank the KSK and the BAAINBw for their excellent and trusting cooperation during the first phase of the project. With today’s presentation, we have laid an important foundation for making this project a lasting success story."