A four-year-old boy from Holon is currently hospitalized at Wolfson Medical Center after he was diagnosed with a severe meningococcal infection.

The child arrived at the pediatric emergency room with symptoms that developed quickly. The hospital stated that his condition is currently stable.

Dr. Diana Tasher, the director of the pediatric department at Wolfson Medical Center, stated: "We are currently treating a four-year-old toddler from Holon who arrived in severe condition as a result of an invasive infection by a meningococcal bacterium."

According to Tasher, "This is one of the most violent and dangerous infections known to pediatric medicine. Meningococcal bacteria can attack a perfectly healthy human and within hours cause system failure, septic shock, and a real danger to life."

She explained that the bacteria resides in the pharynx of 10%-20% of the population and sometimes passes from carriers to active disease. According to her, in some cases it penetrates the bloodstream or nervous system and causes meningitis or sepsis.

According to Dr. Tasher, one challenge in identifying the illness is that the initial symptoms are not unique and resemble those of regular viral infections, including fever, weakness, muscle aches, and headaches. "The rate at which the illness escalates is dramatic. Within just 24 to 48 hours, the patient's condition may deteriorate into a violent illness, so any delay in diagnosis or treatment may be critical," she noted.

She further explained that the illness is most common among children from birth until two years. She also noted that those who live in close quarters and immunosuppressed people are at a higher risk.

She urged parents and medical teams to remain alert and recognize the warning signs. She said a stiff neck, apathy, or a petechial rash - red-purple spots that do not disappear when pressed - are warning signs that require urgent medical attention in an emergency room.

She added that a vaccine against meningococcal group B, called Bexsero, is available in Israel. According to her, group B is the most common strain in Israel. Dr. Tasher noted that the vaccine is not included in the routine vaccination schedule but is recommended for all children up to age five, particularly those under two.