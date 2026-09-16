Dear friends, we are now in the Aseret Yemei Teshuvah - the most powerful and meaningful days of the year.

These are days when we reflect, daven, and ask for a year of life, health, and bracha.

But for one young family, the question of life and health is not just part of their tefillos.

It is their reality every single day.

Baby Rivka Katz is only 7 months old.

Her parents, Daniel and Chava Katz from Israel, waited five long years for her. Five years of tefillos, hope, tears, and dreams - until finally, their precious baby girl was born.

Rivka is their only daughter. Their long-awaited miracle. Their whole world.

But now, at just seven months old, Baby Rivka is fighting a serious blood disease.

While we enter these sacred days and prepare for Yom Kippur, her parents are facing urgent medical decisions. Doctors are recommending treatment in Vienna, and the costs are far beyond what this young family can carry alone.

They waited five years to hold her.

Now they are fighting not to lose her.

During these special days, as we ask Hashem for another year of life and health, we have the opportunity to help give Baby Rivka a chance at life.

No parent should have to look at their tiny baby and wonder whether money will stand between her and the care she desperately needs.

During these Aseres Yemei Teshuvah, please open your heart.

Your donation can help Baby Rivka receive the urgent treatment she needs and give her parents the hope they so desperately need as Yom Kippur approaches.

Every donation matters.

Every share matters.

Every act of kindness gives this family more hope.

Please help give Baby Rivka the gift of life during these precious days.

Thank you for standing with Baby Rivka and her family.

Donate now